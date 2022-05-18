Zelensky proposed to Rada to extend martial law and term of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decrees "On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine" and "On Extension of General Mobilization" and sent bills to the Verkhovna Rada on their approval.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

"In connection with the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, on the basis of the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (...) I decide (...) to extend the martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 on May 25 2022 for a period of 90 days ", - said in the text of Decree №341, published on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The text of the decree on the extension of the mobilization period also refers to the extension of the corresponding period for 90 days from May 25, 2022.

