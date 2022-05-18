Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 18.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 18.05.2022.

"The enemy is continuing the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone. It is firing along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area and in the Slavic direction, taking measures to strengthen the offensive group.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The second stage of the combat readiness check is underway in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus until May 21. Issues of forcing water barriers and checking the next forces and means of air defense are being worked out. The threat of missile and bomb strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the northern direction, enemy units fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Yanzhulivka and Progres, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, respectively.

The enemy continues to equip additional firing positions and defensive structures in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy conducted air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs in order to identify units of our troops, artillery positions and deployment routes.

According to available information, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, stationed in the border areas of the Kursk region, are replenishing supplies of logistics and ammunition.

In the Slobozhansky direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the occupiers continue to keep units of the 32nd Air Defense Division ready for use.

6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers and firing on units of our troops. The enemy tried to counterattack in order to restore the lost positions.

As a result of the offensive of our troops, the settlement of Dementievka was liberated. The enemy is advancing in the area of ​​the settlement of Ternov, fighting continues.

In the Slavic direction, the occupiers, with the support of artillery, fought in the Dovgenky area, had no success, and suffered losses. The enemy increased the intensity of air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired on the positions of units of our troops along the line of contact from the entire spectrum of weapons, including aircraft.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the previously occupied borders. The enemy used aircraft to strike at civilian targets in the areas of Toshkivka, Zolote, Avdiivka, Volodymyrivka and Vodiane.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Nizhne, without success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations, trying to improve the tactical situation. He carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Katerynivka, has no success.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Novoselivka, suffered losses, and retreated. The assaults of the Russian occupiers near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Vesele were unsuccessful.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy launched an offensive in the area of ​​the settlement of Pobeda, without success.

The occupiers did not carry out active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia areas, and carried out artillery and mortar shelling of infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the areas of the settlements of Novoandriyivka, Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Olhivske and Poltavka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired on the settlements of Lupareve, Posad-Pokrovske, Vysunsk, Osokorivka and Novovorontsovka. The enemy continued the measures of engineering equipment positions. In order to adjust the artillery fire used UAV "Orlan-10".

No significant changes have been recorded in the Bessarabian direction.

According to available information, spontaneous protests of members of the families of persons who were forcibly mobilized into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces took place on May 16-17 in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. Protests were recorded in Luhansk and Rovenky. The main demand is the return of the mobilized home," the General Staff said.

