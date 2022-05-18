Russians keep in Black Sea 7 large amphibious and 4 missile ships - OC "South"

During the night, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson and Mykolayiv regions continued to defend their positions.

They state that the enemy is not taking active action, but is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces and settlements, as well as continuing to strengthen, among other things, the reserve retreating frontiers.

"When the inhabitants of the Kherson region tried to evacuate from the occupied territories under our control, the enemy, once again violating the laws and rules of war, covered them with fire from the" Hail ". 5 people escaped from the shelling, they were taken to the hospital, 1 person died on the way to the hospital. The fate of 4 more people is unknown, "the statement reads.

Rocket attacks across Ukraine proceed: "On Mykolaiv at dawn the rocket blow with use of aviation is put.

Several private buildings were destroyed by an air-based missile that struck a residential area. In some of them there was a fire, which was extinguished by the SES. In total, more than 20 buildings were damaged. 1 civilian was injured. Another missile strike from the Black Sea was inflicted on the Odessa region. The enemy continues to try to destroy infrastructure and put psychological pressure on civilians, attacking the settlements of the region at dawn. There are no significant damage or casualties. "

According to the command, in the ship group of enemy forces in the north-western part of the Black Sea created two ship landing groups with a total of 7 large landing ships. There are also 4 missile ships with more than 30 cruise missiles ready for missile strikes.

"The general situation in the south of Ukraine is stably tense, but controlled by the defense forces. The threat of missile strikes remains relevant not only in the south, but throughout Ukraine. Stormy weather has somewhat reduced the likelihood of landing, but the general situation does not exclude it completely.

Follow the algorithms of action in case of air alarms, do not expose yourself to unnecessary danger on the coast, be aware and responsible in relation to information, affairs, people and your own life.

We will win together! ", - summarize in the message.

