Propagandists prepare Russians for capitulation and defeat in war, - Center for Counteracting Misinformation

Russian propagandists began to change their rhetoric.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reports about it in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Recently, several key events have taken place at the theater of operations in Ukraine:

- stop the enemy's offensive in almost all directions;

- providing Ukraine with heavy weapons;

- evacuation of defenders of Mariupol from "Azovstal".

All these factors do not help the occupiers to seize Ukrainian territories. But despite the military defeats, Rospropaganda is forced to communicate daily with the audience, which is still waiting for "victories", said the CCD.

As a result, the propaganda media began to restructure its strategy and prepare the Russians for "unexpected results": defeats in war and capitulation.

"The argument in favor of this is the media lull in the pro-Kremlin media and the capitulation rhetoric of their experts," the Center for Countering Disinformation concluded.

