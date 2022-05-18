Water washes away graves in yards of Mariupol that threatens distribution of diseases, - Boychenko

In the blocked Mariupol, water washes away graves in the yards of residential buildings, and this is part of the epidemic problem.

The mayor Vadym Boychenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today in Mariupol the occupying power ... is trying to connect the houses to the water supply, not realizing that this is a holistic system that should work with drainage. And this water went down the river in our city. Unfortunately, it only caused disasters. Because "Both our residents and the DPR terrorist organization buried their dead in a chaotic manner, and the water washed away these graves. Unfortunately, this is also part of this epidemic problem," he explained.

The mayor added that this is also part of an environmental problem, "because all this dirty water and sewage is moving towards rivers and the sea, so there will be a big problem in the summer."

Boychenko once again stressed the humanitarian problem in Mariupol. In particular, there is not enough food in the city, there is no drinking water, energy supply, conditions for treatment of people, medicines. And to this is added another very important component, which already has signs of a big problem - epidemic and infectious.

"We are already on the verge of summer, which needs more water. And to this is added drainage, the fact that the sewage system does not work. And we must understand that Mariupol has more than 100,000 inhabitants, and this is a problem… Already the UN made such conclusions that there can be outbreaks of cholera, dysentery and other infectious diseases, and this, unfortunately, can take thousands of lives, "- added the mayor.

