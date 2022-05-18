Russian occupiers killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region today, including the child, seven were wounded, - RMA

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers in Donetsk region, 10 people died.

"On May 18, the Russians killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region: 7 in Lyman and 3 in Bakhmut. One child was killed in Bakhmut. Seven more people were injured today.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.

