Russian occupiers killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region today, including the child, seven were wounded, - RMA
As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers in Donetsk region, 10 people died.
Про це очільник ОВА Павло Кириленко, інформує Цензор.НЕТ. The head of Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"On May 18, the Russians killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region: 7 in Lyman and 3 in Bakhmut. One child was killed in Bakhmut. Seven more people were injured today.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.
