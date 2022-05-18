On May 18 in Eastern direction 7 attacks were repulsed, up to 220 occupiers, 2 tanks and drone were destroyed, - OTC "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of OTC East.

The message states: "On May 18, our soldiers repulsed 7 attacks by Russian fascist forces. The losses of the enemy are: personnel - up to 220; tanks - 2; BMP - 2"; UAV - 1 ".

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 28.3 thousand people, 202 aircraft, 167 helicopters, 1,251 tanks and 3,043 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS