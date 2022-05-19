Russian occupiers failed offensive and assault operations in four directions - General Staff

In the four directions of the eastern borders of Ukraine's defense, the Russian invaders tried unsuccessfully to conduct offensive and assault

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 19 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the eighty-fifth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The main focus of the enemy is on the Donetsk direction.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas remains without significant changes. The threat of missile and bomb strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on the objects of civil and military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, enemy units continue to equip additional firing positions and defensive structures in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy fired artillery and mortars at settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions and fired missiles at the Desna settlement. Continues attempts to conduct air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs in this direction.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 18.05.2022

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the occupiers were focused on maintaining the occupied borders, and conducting counterattacks to restore lost positions. The use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups by the enemy is noted.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation. With the support of artillery, they fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Velyka Komyshuvakha, had no success, suffered significant losses in some areas, and were forced to withdraw to previously occupied positions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure, fired missiles, and tried to gain a foothold in previously occupied positions. They used operational-tactical and army aircraft to destroy civilian objects in the areas of the settlements of Loskutivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Orikhove.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers launched an offensive and carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Ustynivka, without success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched an offensive to improve the tactical situation. They tried to carry out assault operations in the area of ​​Zolote-4 but were unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Yurievka, suffered losses, and retreated. As a result of the assault operations in the areas of Novokalynove and Pervomaiske, it was not successful.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully launched an offensive near the settlement of Novomykhailivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 28.3 thousand people, 202 aircraft, 167 helicopters, 1,251 tanks and 3,043 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

They did not conduct active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya areas. The fire of jet and barrel artillery and mortars affected the infrastructure and peaceful housing in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, and Huliaipole.

According to the available information, in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka, to replenish the losses of the 107th Rifle Battalion, which is more than 50%, a replenishment of 260 servicemen arrived, who were previously involved in the Kharkiv direction.

The invaders did not carry out active hostilities in the South Bug area. The main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. The enemy fired mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Pryshib, Trudolyubivka, and Novovorontsovka.

No significant changes have been recorded in the Bessarabian direction.

In the absence of mobilization resources in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, the occupation military command plans to involve students of higher educational institutions in hostilities.

Read more: Over past day, occupiers took 539 people, including 55 children, from Mariupol to filtration camp for deportation

"During the previous day, anti-aircraft missile units destroyed one plane and a cruise missile. Shock aircraft of the Air Force struck at the accumulation of enemy equipment, according to preliminary data, destroyed about 20 armored vehicles, ammunition, and personnel.

Sixteen enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas last night, eight tanks, seventeen units of armored combat vehicles, four special armored vehicles, and six ordinary enemy vehicles were destroyed," the General Staff said.