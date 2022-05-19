As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 231 children were lost, more than 427 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 19, 2022, more than 658 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 231 children died and more than 427 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 144, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 100, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 47, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

"On May 17, the enemy fired again at Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Children aged 9, 12, and 17 were seriously injured in a rocket attack on an apartment building. On May 18, rescuers found the bodies of a woman and a 2-year-old child under the rubble," the statement said.

It also became known about the death of a 17-year-old girl in the town of Polohy, Zaporizhia region, as a result of shelling by the occupier of the city's civilian infrastructure.

On May 16 on the highway in the Mykolaiv area eight people, among which the 5-year-old girl, exploded on a mine. All of them received injuries of varying severity.

The bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,828 educational institutions. At the same time, 171 of them were completely destroyed.