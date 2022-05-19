Due to numerous failures, Russian officers are increasingly avoiding decision-making in Ukraine, - British intelligence

Russian officers are increasingly seeking to shift key decision-making in hostilities against Ukraine to their superiors. All in order not to become scapegoats for failures in the offensive.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of British intelligence.

According to intelligence, several high-ranking commanders responsible for Russia's failure to attack Ukraine have been fired in recent weeks. In particular, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Kysil was suspended from command of the 1st Guards Tank Army for failing to capture Kharkiv, and Black Sea Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Igor Osipov for losing the cruiser Moskva.

"Russia's chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, is likely to remain in office, but it is unclear whether he retains President Putin's confidence. The culture of searching for scapegoats is probably common in the Russian military and security system. Many officials involved in the invasion of Ukraine are likely to be increasingly distracted by attempts to avoid personal guilt over Russia's operational failures, "the statement said.

Also, British intelligence believes that all this will create an additional burden on Russia's centralized model of management and control. Russian officers are increasingly seeking to shift key decisions to their superiors.

"In these circumstances, Russia will find it difficult to regain the initiative," - said the intelligence.

