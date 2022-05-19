Today, US Senate will vote for package of aid to Ukraine of almost $40 billion

On Thursday, May 19, at 18:30 Kyiv time, the US Senate will begin voting on the bill HR 7691, which provides for the allocation of an additional package of assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Senate press service on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"At 11:30 the Senate will begin two votes on the following issues: 1. Limitation of time for consideration of HR 7691, additional assistance package to Ukraine. 2. Passage of HR 7691, additional assistance package to Ukraine," the statement said.

Earlier, on May 17, the US Senate approved by a majority vote a $ 39.8 billion aid package to Ukraine.

The US House of Representatives approved the bill last Tuesday.

According to the results of the vote, 368 congressmen voted in favor, 57 against. All lawmakers who voted against the bill belong to the Republican Party.

The bill provides $ 6 billion in security assistance, including training, supplies of equipment, weapons, logistical support, materials and services for the Ukrainian armed forces and national security forces, and $ 900 million to support refugees, including housing and providing them with language courses.

Approximately $ 8.7 billion of the bill will go to the Economic Support Fund "to meet Ukraine's urgent needs."

It is noted that the bill proposed by the House of Representatives provides an additional $ 3.4 billion for military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.