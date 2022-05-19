Russia is preparing provocations in Kostiantynivka according to "Bucha scenario", - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The Kremlin media is lying that Ukrainian soldiers will "disguise themselves in the uniform of the Russian army with white armbands" and "shoot" Kostiantynivka residents in the Donetsk region on camera.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, informs Censor.NET.

"The Kremlin media misinforms that to implement the plan, the Ukrainian military will change into the uniform of the Russian army with white armbands" and "shoot the residents of Kostiantynivka" on camera," the statement said.

The purpose of the provocations is to discredit Ukraine in the international arena.

Russian propaganda is once again trying to shift responsibility for the mass killings of civilians in our country to Ukraine.

"The purpose of the "warning" reports of the Kremlin media is to try to provide an "information alibi" and "prepare" the population of Russia and the international community to commit terrible crimes planned by the occupiers".