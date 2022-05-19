At 4 am enemy insidiously fired on Kharkiv. In some areas of Izyum direction, occupiers suffered losses and retreated, - Synehubiv

Today at 4 am the Russian occupiers again insidiously fired on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The projectile hit the boiler room of the Institute of Endocrine Pathology. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

Also, according to him, the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district was shelled. Two private households were damaged.

A 63-year-old woman who was injured in the shelling in the Loziv district was hospitalized last night.

"During the day, the occupiers fired on Tsirkuni, Prudyanka, Vilhuvatka - 3 civilians were injured. Yesterday afternoon Saltivka and Pyatihatki were fired on again - 3 victims," ​​Synehubiv said.

He also adds that high-intensity hostilities continue in the Kharkiv region. The Russian occupiers are trying to keep the occupied frontiers in the Kharkiv direction, to conduct counterattacks. Our defenders inflict heavy losses on the enemy.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation try to keep their occupied positions in Kharkiv region and fire from artillery on several settlements

"In the Izyum direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​Velyka Komyshuvakha. In some areas he suffered significant losses and was forced to retreat," the head of the region summed up.