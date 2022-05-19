Martial law should be extended for three months because counteroffensive takes more time than defense, - Venislavsky

The president's representative in the Constitutional Court, Fedor Venislavsky, explained that martial law would be extended for three months at a time, as a counteroffensive takes more time than defense. The Rada may also lift martial law at any time.

Venislavsky stated this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of Sluha narodu.

"Since February 24, we have twice continued martial law. Now We understand that the enemy has focused on building fortifications in the territories that they temporarily control. The transition to a counterattack is a much more difficult task than defense. Therefore, we must realize that we will hardly be able to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine within the next month, "Venislavsky said.

He added that if Ukraine can be liberated in less than three months, martial law will simply be lifted.

"We have twice continued this regime and each time our diplomats turn to the UN and explain what restrictions will apply. In order not to repeat this procedure every month, there is a decision to extend the martial law for 3 months," Venislavsky said.