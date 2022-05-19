There will be no peace dictated by Russia. Ukraine must survive, - Scholz

Neither Ukraine nor the West, including Germany, not accept the peace that Putin is trying to impose by force.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking on Thursday in the Bundestag, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Putin still believes that he can dictate peace by dropping bombs. But he is wrong… There will be no peace dictated by Russia. Ukrainians do not accept this, and we do not accept it," Scholz said.

He stressed that only when Putin realizes that his army cannot break up Ukraine's defenses will he be forced to start serious talks. "That's why we supply Ukraine with weapons," the chancellor explained.

He made it clear: "Helping a country that has been brutally insidiously attacked is not an escalation."

Scholz acknowledged that there were discussions in German society about arms supplies and that the issue was ambiguous: some considered the steps being taken insufficient, and some considered it too much. The head of the German government stressed: "Russia should not win this war. Ukraine must survive." According to Scholz, this goal includes sanctions, aid to refugees, financial and humanitarian aid, but also the supply of weapons, including heavy weapons.

Read more: Zelensky and Scholz named condition for talks with Russia