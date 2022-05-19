We have to put Moscow at negotiating table for ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, - Italian Prime Minister Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. He believes that in this way it will be possible to start serious negotiations to end the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Draghi made a statement in the Senate of the Upper House in Rome, opening the debate on the role of Italy in supporting Ukraine.

"A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible," the Italian prime minister said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining pressure through economic sanctions, "because we have to put Moscow at the negotiating table."

"Italy will continue to support the Ukrainian government in its efforts to counter the Russian invasion. We will do so in close coordination with our European partners," he said.

