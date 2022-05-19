Occupier Shishimarin's trial: wife of murdered civilian insists on life imprisonment or exchange for Azovstal soldiers

The Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv has continued consideration of the case of Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, who killed a civilian in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the court is currently interrogating the victim - the wife of the killed civilian. According to the witness, the murdered man did not have a weapon when he left the house, he was dressed in civilian clothes.

She also said that life imprisonment would be an adequate punishment for the person who killed her husband. "But if he is replaced, including on our Mariupol defenders, guys, I will not be against, I will be in favor," she said.

In response to a question from the defendant's defense counsel, she said that Russian troops had entered her village on 25 February.

Earlier, on May 18, Shishimarin fully pleaded guilty in court to killing the man.

