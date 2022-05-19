ENG
Italy has submitted to UN 4-stage plan for peace in Ukraine

Italy has developed a plan for peace and crisis management in Ukraine. The document consists of four stages.

This was reported by La Repubblica, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The document was developed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of the Government Palace of Kiji. The plan includes not only a ceasefire in Ukraine, but also cooperation with international partners, including the European Union, the G7 and the United Nations.

Italy has named four steps to tackle the crisis, which will be overseen by the International Assistance Group (GIF):

- a ceasefire and the elimination of the line of conflict under UN supervision;
- Ukraine's short-term accession to the European Union and its neutral status without joining NATO;
- an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the territories of Donbass and Crimea to resolve disputes beyond internationally recognized borders;
- a new multilateral treaty on peace and security in Europe, which should ensure arms control and conflict prevention.

The plan was presented yesterday by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo in New York. The document has already been handed over to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

