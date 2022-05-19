Rada introduced bill proposing confiscation of drunk drivers from cars for needs of Armed Forces

In Ukraine is about to take cars from drunk drivers for the needs of military and law enforcement agencies. The relevant bill 7382 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

]This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the bill card on the parliament's website.

The bill proposes to supplement Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses with a new part, which provides that driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxication in a state of war or emergency entails its confiscation.

It is proposed to send such cars to the needs of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the State Emergency Service.

Watch more: Brother of ex-deputy fugitive Tsarev was detained. Prepared sabotage and counted on chair of head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, - SSU. VIDEO