Court grants arrest to fugitive ex-president Yanukovych in case of illegal crossing of state border

With the participation of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv has remanded in custody former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who is suspected of smuggling people across Ukraine's state border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the ex-president of Ukraine, acting together with employees of the Department of State Protection and representatives of the Russian Federation, on February 23, 2014, being on the outskirts of the village. Urzuf of Donetsk region, with the help of three helicopters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation illegally crossed and transported at least 20 people across the state border of Ukraine to the city of Anapa, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being carried out by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation.

