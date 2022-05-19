Since May 5, 23 settlements in Kharkiv direction have already been liberated, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since May 5, 23 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been liberated from Russian occupation.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Since May 5, 23 settlements in the Kharkiv area have been liberated from Russian occupation. The enemy is trying to contain the offensive of our troops. Russia does not stop shelling the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to distract our forces from the main areas," he said.

Hromov stressed that the operational goal of the Russian occupier remains unchanged - access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to launch an offensive along the entire line of contact with the use of aircraft. Active hostilities continue in the Severodonetsk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas. The enemy is gradually losing offensive capabilities. There is also the possibility of fighting in other areas to prevent the transfer of our forces.

"In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, there is a threat of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the Russian navy. In addition, the occupier's ships are blocking civilian shipping. In order to simulate the threat of landing, the enemy is constantly carrying out provocative actions, "said the brigadier general.

