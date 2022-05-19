Operation to rescue defenders of Azovstal and negotiations are underway, - Ministry of Defense

The operation to rescue Azovstal defenders and the negotiation process are ongoing, so we need to be patient.

The Deputy Minister of Defense explained why public information about the rescue operation of Azovstal defenders is so carefully published:

When it comes to the rescue process and negotiations, we need to be very careful and take into account all the nuances of security. In this situation, we are very careful to disclose information, because the rescue operation of Azovstal defenders continues. This applies not only to the rescue operation of our defenders, which is blocked at Azovstal, it also applies to all agreements and negotiations."

The painter noted that in a situation when it comes to the lives of many people, you just need to be patient:

"Often our concerned citizens start an active information campaign because they want to help bring people back, and, unfortunately, this often harms the negotiation process. In a situation where the lives of many people are at stake, we just need to be patient and realize that for a while we will be restrained in providing information. "

The Deputy Minister of Defense added that as soon as the firm result of the talks is consolidated, it will be announced publicly.

"Just as we reported when we had accurate information that 211 people were taken out of the humanitarian corridor or 53 seriously injured were transferred to a medical facility," Malyar said.