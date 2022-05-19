Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 19.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 19.05.2022

"85 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion last. The main focus of the enemy was on the Donetsk direction, where he used aircraft, artillery and mortars.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and bomb strikes on civilian and military infrastructure from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to equip additional firing positions and defensive structures in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. In order to clarify the position of our units, artillery positions and deployment routes, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at the border settlements of the Sumy region: Esman, Sopych and Seredyna-Buda.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy focused its efforts on maintaining its occupied positions and preventing the Defense Forces from advancing into the temporarily occupied territory. In some areas he tried to conduct unsuccessful counterattacks in order to restore lost positions. Fighting continues in the areas of Ternovo and Borshchiv. The enemy is conducting enhanced air reconnaissance.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pryshib, Hrushuvakha and Bohorodichne. In the Donetsk direction, in order to improve the tactical situation in some areas, the enemy intensified offensive and assault operations.

In the area of ​​Severodonetsk, the enemy carried out assaults, suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka. The occupiers carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandropil (until 2016 - Rozivka) of the Yasynuvata district and tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Pylypchatyne, Druzhba and Trypillya. They are not successful.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy conducted assault operations in the area of ​​Novobakhmutovka, had no success, suffered losses and retreated. In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of jet artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, launched an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Stepne, Slavne and Marinka, without success.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, firing on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Ozerne and Lyman.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. Under cover of mortar and barrel artillery fire, he continued the engineering equipment of the positions. Strengthened the grouping of electronic warfare units.

The situation in the Bessarabian operational district in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova has not changed.

Enemy ship groups in the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out tasks to isolate combat areas, conduct reconnaissance, support ground operations and block civilian shipping.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the enemy continues to take measures of the administrative and police regime, violates the rights and freedoms of civilians, prohibits free movement and relocation to the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine.

The personnel of the enemy are demoralized, the promised payments for participation in hostilities by the command of the Russian occupation forces are not made. Personnel continue to suffer significant losses in battles with the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Cases of desertion of individual units of the occupying forces are recorded.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

