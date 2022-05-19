Defense of Mariupol will be included in textbooks of military history - Hippie

The heroic defense of the defenders of Mariupol on the territory of Azovstal will be included in military history textbooks as a key factor in Ukraine's success in the war with Russia.

This opinion was expressed on the air of the Canadian public broadcaster CBC News by the Minister for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom James Gippi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"These defenders have done so when writing books on the history of this conflict, when studying the number of Russian militants they have withdrawn, the operation could be seen as allowing Ukrainians to prepare to repel the offensive when it happened," Gippi said.

He added that now is the right time to save the lives of these incredibly courageous people.

According to him, the incompetent actions of the Russians on the battlefield have weakened the country's armed forces by at least a third. "We have witnessed a series of mistakes that have accumulated to the extent that the Russians have weakened their forces, according to our estimates, by about a third," the minister said.