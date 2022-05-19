Shelling of Severodonetsk: Russians killed 12 civilians in day, more than 40 - wounded, - Haidai

In Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Russian invaders killed 12 people and wounded more than 40 today, May 19.

The chief of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET transfers.

"They are chasing without stopping. There are 12 dead and more than 40 wounded in Severodonetsk.

Orcs since morning began to chaotically shoot the regional center with heavy weapons. The shelling continues all day.

For the most part - targeted hits on residential buildings.

Data on the dead and injured are still being clarified, as it is impossible to inspect the area under fire. Now we have 12 killed and more than 40 people from Severodonetsk who were injured, they are receiving medical care," Haidai said.