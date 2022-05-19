Within day, there were 56 calls from liberated Kharkiv region about sexual abuse by Russians. Children raped in front of their mothers - Denysova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova released information about the terrible crimes committed by Russians in the liberated settlements of the Kharkiv region.

she stated this in Telegram.

Denysova noted: Every day the Ombudsman's psychological helpline receives reports of sexual crimes that make the blood run cold. The atrocities of Russian soldiers have no limits.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are liberating towns and villages in Kharkiv region and over the past week most of the calls have come from there. From the victims themselves and their relatives.

Yesterday in just one hour, 10 people, 8 of them minors who had been raped, called in because of the sexual abuse they experienced. Among them were two boys 10 years old.

We have received 56 calls in the last 24 hours.

Triplets 9 years old, girls. Raped by Rashists, severe genital injuries. All this in front of the mother, she's in shock. Raisins.

A mother reported, her 9-month-old daughter was raped with a candle in her presence.

A one-year-old boy was raped by two, he died.

Two-year-old girl raped by two, survived.

The men raped were 67 and 78 years old.

The horror and rage is overwhelming!

This is genocide of the Ukrainian people with particular cruelty! This is a violation not only of the norms of international humanitarian law, but also of its very essence, the morality of the civilized world!

I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry on human rights violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take these facts of genocide of the Ukrainian people into account.

I call on our partners all over the world to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, to provide offensive weapons to Ukraine, to join the investigation of the crimes of the Rashists in our state!

The enemy must be stopped and all those involved in the atrocities in Ukraine must be brought to justice!

