Zaluzhnyi took part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at level of commanders-in-chief

Today the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valery Zaluzhnyi took part in the meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of commanders-in-chief (chiefs of staff) in the format of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of AFU General Staff.

The AFU Chief of Staff stressed that our people are paying an extremely high price for freedom and the European choice, and that Europe is experiencing the greatest security crisis since World War II.

"We clearly understood that it was the first month that would be a turning point. We managed to take away the strategic initiative from the enemy, inflict critical losses, and force them to abandon their main goal of capturing the city of Kyiv. Today we are not only conducting the defense. We have carried out a number of successful counter-offensive actions. We managed to liberate Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, and there are fights in Kherson direction.

The aggressor continues high-precision missile strikes deep inside our territory. We destroyed the flagship cruiser "Moskva" and hit three more powerful ships that make up the core of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. But the Russians maintain a high intensity of missile attacks averaging 10-14 ballistic and cruise missiles per day. This is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to NATO member states. After all, any such missile carries 400-600 kg of TNT. That is why it is important to strengthen the missile defense," Zaluzhnyi said in his speech.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are the first army in world. Defeated Nazism - we will defeat racism! - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO