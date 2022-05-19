Soldiers of 80th SAAB destroyed about 10 enemy armored vehicles on May 19. VIDEO

Footage of Ukrainian paratroopers destroying enemy armored vehicles on May 19 appeared online.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.

The report notes: "During today's fierce fighting, one of the units of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed about 10 armored vehicles, and our Stugna anti-tank guided missile system destroyed two tanks and IFVs of the Russians.

Although today our paratroopers are not wearing embroidered shirts, but this genetic code of the nation is in everyone's soul.

