Up to 40 occupants, 2 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 19, - OC "East"
In the Eastern direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official statement of ОC "East"
The report notes: "Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East". The enemy's losses are as follows: 40 personnel, 2 tanks and 2 armored personnel carriers.
