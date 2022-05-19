ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Up to 40 occupants, 2 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 19, - OC "East"

In the Eastern direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official statement of ОC "East" 

The report notes: "Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East". The enemy's losses are as follows: 40 personnel, 2 tanks and 2 armored personnel carriers.

