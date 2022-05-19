Since beginning of this day, 14 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass, 28 units of occupant equipment and "Orlan-10" drone were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 9 p.m. on May 19, Ukrainian soldiers from the Joint Forces grouping had repelled 14 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in two locations.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

The enemy uses combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems along the entire defense belt, and missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupiers shelled about 50 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging more than 40 civilian facilities of which: 31 residential buildings, a sanatorium, a sports complex, a college dormitory, a savings bank office, a district education department, a transportation company, and a gas pipeline. As a result of these attacks at least 8 civilians were killed and 9 more were wounded. Rescue and search operations are still underway.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the Joint Force grouping destroyed: 8 tanks; 14 units of armored combat vehicles; 6 units of automotive equipment. Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one "Orlan-10" UAV.

