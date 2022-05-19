U.S. provides Ukraine with $100 million worth of weapons and equipment from Defense Ministry stockpiles - Blinken

Under the President's delegated authority, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has authorized the tenth selection of additional weapons and equipment for Ukraine's defense from the U.S. Department of Defense stockpile of up to $100 million.

This was stated by USA Embassy in Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine thus amounts to approximately $3.9 billion in arms and military equipment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"U.S. and international military assistance complements the direct financial support provided by the United States to Ukraine, as well as assistance in documenting evidence of Russia's atrocious crimes against the people of Ukraine and measures to increase pressure on Russia and its subordinates. Together, these efforts strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table by continuing to isolate Russia from the world until it ends the senseless and brutal war it has launched against Ukraine," the report said.

