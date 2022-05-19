5 civilians killed and 6 more wounded Thursday in Donetsk region - head of RMA Kyrylenko

Five civilians were killed in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling, and six more were wounded

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook said the Head of Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On May 19, the Russians killed five civilians in Donetsk: two in Bakhmut, one in Krasnohorivka, one in Avdiivka and one in Khrestyshche. Six more people were injured. It is impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Each war criminal will be punished! "he said.

See more: Russians struck another airstrike on Bakhmut: entire entrance to five-story building was destroyed, and other buildings were damaged. PHOTO