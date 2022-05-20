As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 232 children were lost, more than 427 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 20, 2022, more than 659 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 232 children died and more than 427 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 145, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 100, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 47, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.



On May 18, a teenager died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the civil infrastructure of Lyman, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

The bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,837 educational institutions. At the same time, 172 of them were completely destroyed.

