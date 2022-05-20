ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 28.7 thousand people, 204 aircraft, 168 helicopters, 1263 tanks and 3090 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 20, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 28.7 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 28,700 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1263 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3090 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 596 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 200 (+1) units,

air defense means - 93 (+0) units,

aircraft - 204 (+1) units,

helicopters - 168 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 460 (+5),

cruise missiles - 103 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2162 (+5) units,

special equipment - 43 (+0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Bakhmut direction," the General Staff said.

