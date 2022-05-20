Occupiers continue to block passage of cars through checkpoints in area of Vasylivka, Orikhov, and Pologi in Zaporizhia
In Zaporizhia, on May 20, Russians blocked the passage of cars through three settlements, and many cars piled up near Vasylivka.
The mayor of Energodar Dmitro Orlov reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"In the area of Vasylivka, there is a large number of cars waiting for the opportunity to travel. Cars in Zaporizhia and back are still not passed," he said.
Also closed passage through Orikhiv and Pologi.
