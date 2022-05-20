Occupiers are forcing Ukrainian prisoners to collect bodies, which is violation of their rights, - Denisova

Russian occupiers violate the rights of Ukrainian prisoners protected by the Geneva Convention. In particular, they are forced to collect the bodies of comrades on the battlefield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

According to her, Ukrainian prisoners are being sent to the occupied part of the Luhansk region for forced labor, forcing them to collect the bodies of their dead colleagues.

"The relevant video was published by one of the Russian propaganda Telegram channels. In the video, the Ukrainian military occupiers are forced to answer that they allegedly work on a voluntary basis," Denisova said.

The occupiers also said that the bodies of the Ukrainian military would be kept "until a dialogue is established" with Ukraine or until relatives come to pick them up.

"Using the work of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the occupiers violate Articles 49 and 52 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. In addition, by filming propaganda videos, the aggressors violate Article 13 of the Convention, which states the humane treatment of prisoners of war, who must always be protected, including from acts of violence or intimidation, as well as from public insult and interest, "she added.

Denisova also appealed to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and crimes against Russia's humanity in Ukraine.

