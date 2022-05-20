Three people were wounded as result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, - Synehubiv

On the morning of May 20, the Russian army shelled the village of Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region. Three people were injured.

The head of the regional administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in summary on May 20, informs Censor.NET.

Also at night, the occupiers fired on Dergachi, the shell hit a private house. The garages that burned down in Malaya Danylivka on the morning of May 20 are the property of the Zooveterinary Academy. According to Synehubiv, no one was injured in the fire.

The report also states that during the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers fired by the Smerch, Urahan, and Grad multiple launch rocket systems in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv, as well as in Oleksiyivka.

