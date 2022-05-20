ENG
Civilians and seriously injured were evacuated. Concerning victims process proceeds, - commander of "Azov" colonel Prokopenko. VIDEO

Severely wounded Azovstal defenders received help. They were evacuated with further exchange and delivery to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko (call sign Radis) said this in a video message to the commander of the Azov Regiment, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the garrison always emphasized the evacuation of civilians, wounded and dead.

"Civilians were evacuated. The seriously wounded received the necessary assistance and were evacuated with further exchange and delivery to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The process of the dead heroes continues. But, I hope, in the near future relatives and all of Ukraine will be able to bury their soldiers with  honors," Prokopenko said.

