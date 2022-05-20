Twitter is introducing new rules to limit spread of false information about war in Ukraine

Twitter will add tags to obviously false reports about the war in Ukraine, as well as restrict the dissemination of information that may not be true.

The company introduced such changes on May 19 as part of a new "Policy to overcome false information in times of crisis", Censor.NET informs with reference to the Voice of America.

The policy is designed to "help protect Twitter discussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said Yol Roth, the company's security policy chief.

"Especially in times of crisis, false information becomes viral while the truth is still asleep," Roth said in a statement. "In response to this dynamic, we will not encourage the dissemination or recommendation of potentially untrue and crisis-related content as soon as we find credible evidence that such information is untrue."

Users will not be able to "like", reply to posts, or distribute posts that violate the new rules. Such restrictions can reduce the distribution of messages by 30-50%, said a company official.

Both sides of the war "disseminated information that could be untrue and misleading," Roth told reporters. He explained that the policy would apply equally to both sides of the conflict.

Deputy Chairman of the State Special Service of Ukraine Viktor Zhora welcomed the new rules of the social network and said that the international community should "find appropriate ways to prevent the spread of false information on social networks," according to AP.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, social media platforms imposed restrictions on the dissemination of information, including Twitter restricting the dissemination of information from more than 300 accounts of Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

