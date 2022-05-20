Delivery of American weapons to Ukraine sometimes takes less that day - US Embassy

All the weapons provided by the United States arrive in Ukraine in a very short time (sometimes less than a day), because the United States understands that "these things cannot wait."

This was announced on the air of the national marathon on May 20 by the spokesman of the US Embassy in Ukraine Dan Langenkamp, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

All weapons come from US depots, which are ready. That is, we quickly find ways to transport them. It reaches Ukraine in hours (sometimes less than a day). That is, imagine how fast it is. For example, as from howitzers: we announced them, they have arrived and almost all of them are already used in Ukraine, "said a spokesman for the US Embassy.

According to Langenkamp, the United States has never in its history transferred equipment so quickly and on such a scale to any other country.

See more: Boy's mother died in his arms, and he was taken to occupied Donetsk. Story of 10-year-old Illia from Mariupol. PHOTOS

In addition, he stressed that if necessary, the Ukrainian military is conducting the necessary training on how to use the provided weapons.

"There is training on any type of weapon that we provide to Ukrainians. We do not provide weapons that people do not know how to use or weapons that cannot be mastered quickly. We try to help so that you can use our help immediately", the spokesman of the American embassy assured.