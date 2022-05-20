42 countries sided with Ukraine in case against Russia in UN International Court of Justice - Zelensky

Already 42 countries have sided with Ukraine in the case against Russia, which is being considered by the UN International Court of Justice.

This was announced on Twitter by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

"42 states sided with Ukraine in the case against Russia in the UN International Court of Justice and announced their intention to join our lawsuit. I am grateful to the partners who chose the right side of history. This is the side of truth, international law, and justice. Together we will bring Russia to justice", the head of state noted.

