Russia occupies entire Luhansk region in response to accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO - Shoigu

In response to the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, Russia intends to occupy the entire territory of Luhansk region and to form new military units in the west of the country.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu declared it, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

He claims that "the release of Luhansk People's Republic will be completed soon."

He also added that the occupiers "continue to expand control over the territories of Donbas."

Shoigu believes that "military threats from the west are growing near Russia's borders.

Therefore, Russia will "actively improve the fighting force of troops", and by the end of the year in the Western Military District will form 12 military units and divisions.