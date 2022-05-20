Men who fled war want to be deprived of their citizenship - bill

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill under which conscripts who went abroad during martial law and do not return within a month will be deprived of citizenship. They also want to take away citizenship from everyone who left for Russia.

The draft law №7381 is published on the website of the parliament, Censor.NET reports.

"Citizens who during a state of war, a state of war left for a country carrying out military aggression against Ukraine, or who are conscripts (by age and state of health) and left abroad and without good reason did not return for 30 days, or who have refused in writing from conscription (mobilization) for military service, may be deprived of Ukrainian citizenship in accordance with the established procedure, "the draft law reads.

It is also proposed to expand the categories of persons who are not subject to mobilization - from among those who already perform important functions in the rear. They will be able to mobilize, but only at their own will.

The authors of the bill are people's deputies "Servants of the People" Mazurash, Bezuhla and Fedienko.