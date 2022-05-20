Occupiers struck 8 blows on frontier territories of Ukraine, - OC "North"
This afternoon, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation fired on the borders of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was informed by OC "North".
At about 2:35 p.m., observers recorded four "arrivals," presumably from a 120-mm mortar near the town of Gremyach. Already at almost 2:50 p.m., 4 "arrivals" were also recorded, probably from a mortar in the area of the settlement of Seredino-Buda, "the statement reads.
It is noted that there are no losses among personnel and equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password