Occupiers want to send men from Mariupol to fight against Ukraine, - Andryushchenko

The invaders take the Mariupol residents to filtration camps. No one has left yet. They plan to send them to fight against Ukraine.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko writes about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the men are being taken to filtration camps in Bezymenny and Kazatsky districts of Novoazovsk district. The first men were taken there 5 weeks ago. Currently, 3-4 thousand people are detained in the camps. No one has been released yet.

"In the camps, the Russian military is actively spreading information in private conversations that men are being prepared for mobilization into the army of the so-called DPR due to the failure of mobilization in Donetsk and heavy losses at the front," Andryushchenko wrote.

He also noted that the occupiers had ordered a separate census of Mariupol men aged 18 to 50. From these people allegedly are going to form "a labor reserve for analysis of blockages".

"At that time, our internal sources reported plans to begin a real and open mobilization of men in July-August after they received passports of the so-called DPR or Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," Andryushchenko said.

He concludes that Russia plans to replenish the mobilization reserve of its troops at the expense of men from Mariupol in the near future.