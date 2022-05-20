Putin in absolute impasse: he can't stop war and can't win it, - Budanov

Ukraine will fight until all Russian troops are expelled from its territory to its 1991 borders. At the moment, Vladimir Putin is at a dead end because he cannot stop the war and he cannot win it.

This was stated in an interview with The Wall Street Journal by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, according to the Central Intelligence Agency, Censor.NET reports.

"I know no borders except the borders of 1991. Who can force Ukraine to freeze the conflict? This is a war of all Ukrainians, and if anyone in the world thinks he can dictate to Ukraine the conditions under which he may or may not defend himself, he is seriously mistaken. ", - said Budanov.

According to him, Putin cannot stop the war and cannot win it.

"Putin is in a dead end: he can't stop the war and he can't win it. He can't win for objective reasons. And to stop this, he has to admit that Russia is not as strong and big a state as he wanted. At the same time, I am surprised by Russian stupidity: of all the options Putin had before the war, he chose the most brutal and worst option, and Russian experts have repeatedly warned him that this option is the last and should be evaluated very carefully. ", - said the head of military intelligence.

Budanov stressed that Ukraine urgently needs medium-range and long-range missile systems, large-caliber artillery, and strike aircraft to accelerate the counteroffensive.

"We are waging war on our territory. If anyone thinks that we should have restrictions on the use of certain weapons, I would like to remind you that Russia is using absolutely all the weapons it has here: from cruise missiles launched from submarines, to strategic bombers. The whole spectrum of Russian weapons is used here, except nuclear ones, "the major general said.