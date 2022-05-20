Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 20.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 20.05.2022

"86 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and shelling the area along the line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area and in the Slaviansk direction. The Russian occupiers are launching missile strikes on infrastructure facilities and residential areas in Ukraine. Artillery shelling of Ukrainian cities continues, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus (up to seven battalions) perform tasks on a rotational basis to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. According to the available information, two missile divisions of the tactical missile complex "Point-U" and a division of the "Tornado" rocket-propelled grenade launcher have been deployed at separate ranges in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Meetings with conscripts are planned to be held in the Gomel region from June 22 to July 1 this year. The threat of rocket bombings and artillery shelling from the territory of the Republic of Belarus has not disappeared.

In the Siversky direction, in order to clarify the position of our units, the enemy conducts air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs, continues the engineering equipment of positions on the territory of the Russian Federation along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor fired artillery at the positions of our troops north of the city of Kharkiv. Inflicted air strikes and conducted remote mining on the routes of possible deployment of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Slavic direction of the enemy group, the main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations, regrouping troops, as well as the accumulation of material and technical resources. The enemy fired artillery at the positions of our troops south and southwest of the city of Izium. In order to clarify the position of our troops, he conducted air reconnaissance with two Orlan-10 UAVs. According to available information, in the area of ​​the village of Yaremivka, the enemy is trying to build a pontoon crossing over the Seversky Donets River.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the enemy continues to block the work of Ukrainian mobile operators, distributes propaganda materials, and tries to broadcast Russian TV and radio channels.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct active hostilities in the Lyman, Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. In the Lyman and Severodonetsk directions, the enemy fired on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Siversk, Lysychansk, and Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, he is conducting an offensive, trying to seize new frontiers in the area of ​​the settlement of Popasna, but has no success. In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery and assault aircraft, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Novomykhailivka (10 km south of Marinka), but had no success.

In Mariupol, the enemy is filtering the local population.

In the Novopavlovsk, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson and Zaporizhia areas, the enemy continues to fire on units of our troops.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the grouping of the occupying forces focuses on the maintenance of the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions, and logistical support of units. The enemy continues engineering work on the equipment of the second line of defense.

In order to prevent the offensive of our units, the bridge over the Ingulets River near Davydovo Brod was mined. As part of the recruitment of units that suffered casualties, in the area of ​​the village of Chornobaivka, the enemy moved about 130 units of military equipment.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy took measures to provide logistics to the troops.

In the Bessarabian direction, Russian special services are taking measures to destabilize the situation in the region. Information about the mining of social infrastructure facilities and so-called "state" institutions in the cities of Tiraspol, Bender, Dubosary, and Rybnitsa has been spread again.

Trust only verified sources. Continue total resistance to the occupiers. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

