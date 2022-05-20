ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10250 visitors online
News War
28 766 33

Occupiers in Kharkiv region are building crossing over Siversky Donets, - General Staff of AFU

понтон

Russian troops in Yaremivka are trying to build a pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"According to available information, in the area of Yaremivka settlement, the enemy is trying to build a pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets River," the General Staff said.

Also in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the enemy continues to block the work of Ukrainian mobile operators, distributes propaganda materials, tries to establish the broadcasting of Russian TV and radio channels.

Read more: Putin in absolute impasse: he can't stop war and can't win it, - Budanov

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3962) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Siversky Donets (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 