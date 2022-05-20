Russians have prepared for launch from Black Sea 16 cruise missiles "Caliber", - Ministry of Defense

Russian invaders have prepared for launch from the Black Sea 16 cruise missiles "Caliber".

This was announced at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas isolate the area of hostilities, conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support to their troops in the coastal direction.

Read more: Occupiers in Kharkiv region are building crossing over Siversky Donets, - General Staff of AFU

According to intelligence, as of May 20, two ships with a total volley of up to 16 Caliber cruise missiles are ready for use in the Black Sea. Also, enemy naval groups in the Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping.

"Ukrainian troops are conducting a defensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment," the MDU spokesman said.