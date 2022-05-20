Kuleba on visit of Pope Francis to Ukraine: "This is exact moment when pastor should be with his flock"

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that now is the time when Pope Francis should pay a visit to Ukraine, which is expected by millions of Ukrainians.

Kuleba stated this at a joint press conference with the Holy See's Secretary for Interstate Relations Richard Gallagher in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I conveyed to the archbishop the hopes of millions of Ukrainians that the pontiff will pay an apostolic visit to Ukraine. It will become a symbol of support and spiritual care in the most difficult times, not only for Catholics and Greek Catholics in Ukraine, but also for the entire Ukrainian people. This is exactly the moment when a pastor should be with his flock," Kuleba said.

See more: Occupiers have completed analysis of blockages of Drama Theater, now we will never know number of deaths from Russian bomb, - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS

He informed that during the conversation with Archbishop Gallagher, attention was paid to humanitarian and security issues, as well as the possibility of involving the Holy See in their solution.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that Ukraine will continue to work with the Holy See to involve it in the rehabilitation of Ukrainians affected by the war, as well as in the restoration and restoration of museums and cultural heritage damaged by Russian aggression.

As reported, Pope Francis met on May 11 in Rome with the wives of Ukrainian defenders of the Azov Regiment defending Mariupol.